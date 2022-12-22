Sam Bankman-Fried appears in a New York court Thursday to face fraud charges

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, has entered a US courtroom in New York to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States Wednesday night, Bahamas Attorney General Sen. Ryan Pinder confirmed. The Foreign Minister of the Bahamas signed a warrant of surrender allowing his extradition to the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas confirmed in a statement.

Also Wednesday, two senior executives associated with collapsed crypto exchange FTX have pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges and are cooperating with federal prosecutors, according to unsealed court records. Additionally, the pair face civil fraud charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that were announced Wednesday night.

Gary Wang, the co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, who served as CEO of the hedge fund Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud for their roles in the fraud scheme that led to the collapse of the crypto-trading platform.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

