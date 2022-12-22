LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Led by Allen Betrand’s 19 points, the Rider Broncs defeated the Marist Red Foxes 77-71 on Thursday night. The Broncs moved to 5-5 with the victory and the Red Foxes fell to 4-7.

