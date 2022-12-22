On a roll: Croatia set for new currency, borderless travel

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia, known for its stunning Adriatic Sea coastline and resort islands, is on a roll: As of Jan. 1 the Balkan country is adopting the EU’s common currency, the euro, and joining the so-called Schengen zone — the 27-nation bloc’s borderless free-travel area — which has prompted officials to say that this will be remembered as one of the country’s biggest achievements since gaining independence in a war 30 years ago. Adopting the euro offers economic benefits stemming from deeper financial ties with the currency bloc’s other members and the European Central Bank. More tangibly, it means that any of the current eurozone’s 340 million inhabitants who visit Croatia will no longer need to exchange their euros for Croatian kuna.

