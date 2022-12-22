MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member.

In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son in the passenger seat, and after a search of his home Salinas Police found "a good example of some gang indicia."

The problem that MILPA (Motivating Individual Leadership for Public Advancement) has is their hat being in the center of all the gang indicia.

Unfortunately, SPD characterized MILPA and #SchoolsNotPrisons merchandise as paraphernalia which incites defamation about our organization’s goals and mission while slandering current efforts. This harmful narrative is a prime example of the violent tactics used by law enforcement towards formerly incarcerated Black and Brown community-based advocates and organizations. Although this is an external matter, MILPA holds steadfast in its commitment to healing our communities of the trauma inflicted by all types of violence, including the systemic violence rooted in racist ideology. We urge the public to learn more about MILPA Collective’s work by visiting our website www.milpacollective.org and instead see positive narratives about our youth and young adults finding joy this holiday season where investment is made through prevention and creating safe spaces for our communities. MILPA efforts will remain focused on “Cultivating Change Makers for the Next Seven Generations” by providing healing and advocacy support to our communities. We will burn cedar and copal and give thanks to our ancestors. With that, we send blessings and prayers to the extended community. Happy & Healthy Solstice. MILPA

KION brought MILPA's concerns to Salinas Police, who said it was not their intention to indicate that MILPA was gang affiliated. However, Villa was a former executive at MILPA, and police just gathered everything in Villa's home when he was arrested, they said.

Read more: Israel Villa resigns from MILPA after controversial video

Read more: Former MILPA leader speaks out after resigning amid controversy

MILPA acknowledged Villa's employment with them but said he was kicked out in 2019 and has had no affiliation with the organization.

Salinas Police offered to reach out to MILPA and work out a solution.