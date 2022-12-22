Kneepkens, No. 12 Utah women swamp Southern Utah 90-56

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 17 points and No. 12 Utah used a hot second half to race past Southern Utah 90-56 as the Utes matched the best start in school history. The 2018-19 team also started 12-0. The chance to set the record comes when the Utes resume Pac-12 Conference play at Washington State on Dec. 30. Teya Sidberry added a career-high 16 points. Cherita Daugherty scored 19 points for the Thunderbirds. Sidberry had back-to-back layups in a 12-0 run for a 16-8 lead midway through the first quarter that was enough to take the lead for good. The Utes led 41-28 at the half. Then came the third quarter, which included 11-0 and 12-0 runs as Utah shot 12 of 19 with four 3-pointers for a 73-42 lead.

