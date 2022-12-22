King tides come in time for the holidays

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- A natural phenomenon that occurs twice a year is coming in time to greet Santa Claus.

A "King Tide" is a term used to describe very high tides caused by an alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth.

"When King Tides occur during floods or storms, water levels can rise higher and have the potential to cause great damage to the coastline and coastal property," per the California King Tides Project.

King Tides occur naturally, are predictable, and are expected according to the King Tides Project.

This winter, the California King Tides are expected from Dec. 23 through Dec. 24 and in January from the 21 through the 22.

To learn more about them, click here.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Great Tide Pool usually sits below the rocks, allowing a peek underneath the aquarium. "January 6, 2021, saw a different picture — the tide rose nearly 6 feet (1.8 meters), engulfing the Great Tide Pool entirely. Waves crashed near the balconies and the stairs leading to the tide pool were partially underwater," said the aquarium.

You can see when the tides will be at their highest points here.

A King Tide Tour of Elkhorn Slough is panned for Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be presented by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. You can sign up here.