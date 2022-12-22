Hernán Losada hired to coach Montreal in Major League Soccer

MONTREAL (AP) — Hernán Losada was hired as coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer following his firing by D,C. United in April. Losada, 40, was introduced a day after team announced a two-year contract that includes an option for 2025. He replaced Wilfried Nancy, who left Montreal to coach the Columbus Crew. Losada was hired by D.C. before the 2021 season and led the team to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 15 losses and five draws. He was fired following a 2-4 start this season and replaced by Wayne Rooney.

