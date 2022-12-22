Garcia scores 18, Minnesota edges Chicago State 58-55

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 18 points, Jamison Battle had 14 points and Minnesota beat Chicago State 58-55. Wesley Cardet Jr. gave Chicago State a 53-52 lead with 3:34 left but the Cougars didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way. Garcia converted a layup in traffic with 3:14 left to give Minnesota the lead. He nearly scored two minutes later but his shot rolled off the rim and teammate Treyton Thompson slammed it home to cap the scoring at 1:14. Ta’lon Cooper added nine assists for Minnesota. The Gophers hadn’t played since snapping a five-game losing streak on Dec. 14 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Minnesota was 12 of 27 from 3-point range against UAPB but went 4 for 20 against Chicago State.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.