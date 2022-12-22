Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 upset of No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest. Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois. Terrence Shannon Jr scored 21 points and Matthew Mayer added 16 but Illinois (8-4) has dropped two of three contests since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. DeAndre Gholston added 15 points and Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 for Missouri (11-1).

