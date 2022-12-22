Amazon may breach trademark rights over fake Louboutin ads

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Justice says online retail giant Amazon may be in breach of luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin’s trademark rights over the sale of counterfeit red-soled high-heeled shoes on its platform. Third-party sellers on Amazon regularly advertise red-soled shoes, and Louboutin brought cases against Amazon in Belgium and Luxembourg arguing that he did not give his consent for these products to be put on the market. Louboutin shoes’ red outer sole is registered as an EU and Benelux trademark. The EU’s top court said that users could mistakenly think that Amazon itself is selling shoes on behalf of Louboutin.

