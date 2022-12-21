Video gamers sue to stop Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard buy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of video game players is suing to stop Microsoft from buying video game publisher Activision Blizzard, arguing that the $68.7 billion acquisition would stifle competition and reduce consumer choice. The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday in a U.S. federal court in San Francisco on behalf of 10 individual gamers who are fans of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty franchise and other popular titles such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo. Microsoft is facing a number of legal challenges, including from the Federal Trade Commission, as it tries to finalize what would be the priciest-ever merger of technology companies.

