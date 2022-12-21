VALPARAISO, Ind. — Led by Nick Edwards’ 20 points, the Valparaiso Beacons defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 77-67 on Wednesday. The Beacons improved to 6-7 with the win and the Skyhawks fell to 4-10.

