Valparaiso earns 77-67 win against Stonehill
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Led by Nick Edwards’ 20 points, the Valparaiso Beacons defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 77-67 on Wednesday. The Beacons improved to 6-7 with the win and the Skyhawks fell to 4-10.
