Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man driving a van tried luring a teenager near Seaside High School.

When Kimberly Dorado, a senior at Seaside High School, heard about this man following and luring a female student from Central Coast High School, it puts her on edge. Dorado also walks to and from school.

“You see all these kidnappings and murders in the news, and you just think it's never going to happen to me,” said Dorado. “But then you go to your local news, and then it's there.”

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 14. and the female teen victim said the driver followed her for a few blocks while walking to school. She described the driver of the van as an adult Hispanic male.

Commander Justin Pascone said the teenager was on the phone with a friend till she got to school.

The young girl said the driver asked her if she needed a ride. No other specifics were given about the suspect's vehicle.

Police added the girl was a Central Coast High School student but was confronted near Seaside Middle School on Coe Avenue.

Police said this is an isolated incident, but they do have a lead.

“We actually have a reliable lead right now to who we think who was involved and driving the van.” Said Pascone. “We're following up on that.”

As police continue to track down the driver, Dorado said she would be even more alert of her surroundings.

For Dorado, it's about a five-minute walk to Seaside High School. Dorado said she keeps pepper spray in her backpack but will keep it on her person when walking to and from school.

“Just to be really, really careful,” said Dorado. “If they are walking to school, have at least have two or three friends with them.”

Seaside Police also keeping extra eyes on school sites.

“What we're doing too as a police department,” said Pascone, “We're going to make sure we're going to close patrol the school areas even more than what we're doing.”

Police ask the public to keep an eye out for the van. Or if you've heard about a similar incident, contact seaside police at rpulido@ci.seaside.ca.us.