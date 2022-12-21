Skip to Content
Police looking for man in van suspected of trying to lure teenager at Seaside High School

Seaside Police

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man driving a white van tried luring a teenager near Seaside High School.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 14. and the female teen victim said the driver followed her for a few blocks while walking to school. She described the driver of the van as an adult Hispanic male.

The young girl said the driver asked her if she needed a ride. No other specifics were given about the suspect's vehicle.

Police ask the public to keep an eye out for the van. Or if you've heard about a similar incident, contact seaside police at rpulido@ci.seaside.ca.us.

