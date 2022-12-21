Pelé’s cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected

SAO PAULO (AP) — Doctors say Pelé’s health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication. The hospital says in a statement that Pelé’s cancer has advanced and that he is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” One of his daughters says the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great will remain at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo for Christmas. Pelé is undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer since he had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs. Pelé led Brazil to victory the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups.

