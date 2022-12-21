Grant Wahl’s life celebrated at New York City gathering

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Wahl was remembered for his peripatetic life as a sportswriter, pursuit of social justice and lasting impact on family, friends and people he mentored. Wahl died at age 49 from aortic aneurysm on Dec. 10 while covering a World Cup match in Qatar. A two-hour celebration of his life at The Times Center on Wednesday drew several hundred people, including colleagues and soccer officials. Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder, spoke along with his brother, Eric Wahl, and former Sports Illustrated colleaguers.

