Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeRozan, who missed a jumper with an airball from the left baseline, but Dosunmu was in place to grab the rebound on the right baseline and score at the buzzer. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine fadded with 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20.Trae Young scored 34 points for Atlanta, and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 10 assists.

