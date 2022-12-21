Armed woman barricades herself in MLK Library bathroom on San Jose campus: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed woman barricaded in the bathroom, according to the police chief.

There have been no reports in injuries at this point, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll told KTVU. And there is no indication that she has shot anyone.

Carroll said the building was evacuated and the SWAT team has been called.

The library is on the San Jose State University campus, located at 150 E. San Fernando Street.

People are asked to avoid the area.