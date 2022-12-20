Skip to Content
Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan

Al Jazeera English / YouTube

Originally Published: 20 DEC 22 12:55 ETBy Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

    (CNN) -- The Taliban government in Afghanistan has suspended university education for all female students in the country, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education confirmed to CNN.

A letter published by the education ministry said the decision was made in a cabinet meeting.

The order goes into effect immediately, the letter stated.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

