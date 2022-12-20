San Diego State defeats UCSD 62-46

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 18 points in San Diego State’s 62-46 victory over UCSD on Tuesday.

Trammell also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Aztecs (9-3). Keshad Johnson scored nine points and added five rebounds. Nathan Mensah recorded six points and finished 2 of 7 from the field.

Bryce Pope led the Tritons (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five steals. Francis Nwaokorie added nine points and seven rebounds for UCSD. Emmanuel Tshimanga also had four points and six rebounds.

San Diego State was outscored by UCSD in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Adam Seiko led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.