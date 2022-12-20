Salinas Police investigating shooting homicide on Bradbury Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man on Monday night.

Salinas Police arrived at around 7:15 p.m. at the 1900 block of Bradbury Street. Officers said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders tried life-saving measures and taking the victim to the hospital, but he died of his injuries, said police.

Police say a white sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Police do not know the involvement of the occupants in the homicide.

This is the 13th homicide of the year in the City of Salinas, per police.