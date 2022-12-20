Skip to Content
READ: The House Ways and Means Committee’s summary report on Donald Trump’s taxes

By CNN

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make public former President Donald Trump’s tax returns once they are redacted for personal information.

Committee members also said after Tuesday’s vote that the committee would release a report about Trump’s taxes with supplemental analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Read their report here:

