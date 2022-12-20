Policy, climate, war make 2022 ‘pivot year’ for clean energy

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The past year saw major governments around the world green lighting ambitious renewable energy policies. The United States signed into law its Inflation Reduction Act while the European parliament passed the REPower EU plan to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the transition to clean energy. China announced ambitious schemes to enable the country to meet its 2030 clean energy goals five years ahead of schedule and India introduced a $2.6 billion government scheme that encourages the domestic manufacturing of components required to produce solar energy. Experts say the task is now to build on this momentum in 2023, strengthen energy grid infrastructure and resolve issues which curtail distribution and transmission of clean energy.

