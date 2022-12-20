Police and good Samaritans lift stolen car off trapped victim in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The community came together and turned a moment of crisis into a heroic deed. Several police officers and good Samaritans lifted a car off a man caught in the crosshairs of a chase between police and a suspect.

Police said they attempted to pull Enrique Garcia, 22, for possession of a stolen vehicle on Honda near Main Street and Pacifica Boulevard.

As Garcia saw officers approach he got out of the moving vehicle and ran off. The vehicle continued to move and hit a 65-year-old cyclist, wedging him underneath.

That's when officers and good Samaritans jumped in to free the man. They lifted the car off the victim.

Police caught up with the suspected carjacker within minutes of the crash. Garcia now faces several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving causing bodily injury and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, according to police.

Police added the cyclist was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday and is recovering from his injuries.