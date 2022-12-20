Pole killed fighting in Ukraine buried as hero of 2 nations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish man who died fighting in Ukraine was buried back home in his native soil, with weeping mourners praising him as a hero of two nations. Daniel Sztyber, a 35-year-old from Warsaw, lay in a coffin covered in Poland’s white-and-red flag, and was mourned by his parents and sister, by childhood friends, by aging veterans of World War II and young Ukrainians draped in their nation’s flag. At the graveside Sztyber was praised as a freedom fighter in a long Polish tradition of sacrifice in defense the ideals of democracy and freedom against Russian imperialism. It is illegal for Poles to fight in foreign armies, but some have volunteered anyway.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.