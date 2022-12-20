Biden and Zelensky planning to meet in Washington for Ukrainian president’s first foreign trip since war began

By Phil Mattingly, CNN

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on Wednesday in what would be a surprise visit that will coincide with the administration’s intent to send the country a new defense assistance package that will include Patriot missile systems, according to two sources familiar with the planning underway.

The visit, which hasn’t been finalized and has remained tightly held due to security concerns, would mark Zelensky’s first trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February of this year.

The White House declined to comment on a potential visit or Biden announcement or new security assistance announcements.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

