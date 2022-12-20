Mountain lion cub found under Santa Cruz home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Santa Cruz homeowner was surprised to find a furry friend under her home's deck. Holly, in honor of the Holidays, the mountain lion was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The homeowner kept Holly for a few days and waited for her mother to return. When she didn't, Fish and Wildlife were called, and Holly was given to vets at the Oakland Zoo on Monday night.

Oakland Zoo

She was determined to be three to four months old and critically ill. "We treated her with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitics," said the Oakland Zoo.

On Tuesday, the zoo said Holly's condition improved slightly.

Holly continues to receive intensive care. Her bloodwork improved slightly, overnight, and she seems a bit brighter today, but she still isn’t standing or moving around too much. From being orphaned in the near-freezing weather, she is still hypothermic despite her new warm environment. We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day. Oakland Zoo

The Zoo says Holly is the 22nd mountain lion that has been rescued and treated by the Oakland Zoo’s veterinary team.