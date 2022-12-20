Skip to Content
97-year-old former Nazi secretary sentenced for involvement in more than 10,000 murders

By Rob Picheta and Inke Kappeler, CNN

A 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted for her role in the murder of 10,505 people during the Holocaust, in what could be the final trial of its kind.

Irmgard Furchner worked as a stenographer and typist at the Stutthof camp near Gdansk in Nazi-occupied Poland, from 1943 until the end of the Nazi regime in 1945.

She was sentenced Tuesday to a two-year suspended sentence, according to a spokesperson at the court in Itzehoe, northern Germany.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

