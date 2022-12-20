6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

By Chris Boyette and Jason Hanna, CNN

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake, recorded at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5 miles from the coastal Humboldt County city of Ferndale, which is about a 20-mile drive southwest of Eureka and a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

Numerous homes and businesses were without power early Tuesday in Humboldt County — about 55,000 outages were reported there, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

More than a dozen smaller quakes — as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude — struck the area afterward, the survey reported.

No current tsunami threat is associated with the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

