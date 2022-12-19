South City neighborhoods promote ‘Don’t Shoot NYE’

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Local neighborhoods are also pushing another safety message for New Year’s Eve; Don’t fire guns to celebrate.

Today, volunteers passed out flyers in south St. Louis urging residents to ring in the new year without gunfire.

It’s a message they’ve been promoting for several years.

Volunteers have expanded their efforts to several new neighborhoods this year, including Dutchtown and Gravois Park.

