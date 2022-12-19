South African president reelected leader of ruling ANC party

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has won reelection as leader of the ruling African National Congress party. The results announced Monday showed an unexpectedly close race between Ramaphosa and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. The voting for the party leadership took much longer than scheduled, stretching out over the weekend. The crucial ANC conference has been marked by bitter divisions and scandals surrounding Ramaphosa, Mkhize and other party leaders. With crippling nationwide power cuts of more than 7 hours a day, an unemployment rate of 35% and widespread reports of corruption, Ramaphosa and the newly elected ANC leadership have many challenges to address as the party heading the government and the legislature.

