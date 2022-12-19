International African American Museum delays January opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Organizers say the International African American Museum won’t open in January as planned because of humidity and temperature issues with the building in Charleston, South Carolina. The museum said in a statement that environmental fluctuations could damage artifacts planned to be on display. The Post and Courier reports that the site is at the former Gadsden Wharf, where tens of thousands of enslaved Africans first entered America. The museum had been scheduled to open the weekend of Jan. 21 in the week following Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The newspaper reports that museum officials said they still “expect to welcome visitors in the first half of 2023.”

