Hawaii residents, visitors urged to prepare for incoming ‘Kona Low’ storm system

HONOLULU (KITV) — Residents and visitors on all Hawaiian Islands are urged to prepare for an incoming Kona Low storm system, with high wind, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rain expected starting early Sunday morning, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA).

The warning from HIEMA comes after the National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday issued a special weather statement concerning a “vigorous” cold front expected to bring “substantial” hazards to the state.

According to NWS Honolulu, the storm may also generate thunderstorms with hail. Snow, sleet or freezing rain is possible on the high mountain summits.

“These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages,” NWS reported.

The state was last impacted by a Kona Low approximately one year ago. That storm caused millions of dollars in damage from landslides and extensive flooding on Oahu and Maui, respectively. It may have also contributed to a landslide on Kauai, according HIEMA.

“A Kona Low system can bring strong gusty southerly winds across many areas that don’t usually experience them, and can easily damage roofs or send loose branches or other items flying,” HIEMA administrator Luke Meyers said in a press release issued Saturday evening.

“With the holidays coming up, we encourage residents and visitors alike to plan any activities Sunday so they can be in a safe location by the time the storm’s effects start pushing ashore,” Meyers added.

State emergency officials say this storm appears to be fast-moving and is not expected to bring widespread flooding like the 2021 storm. However, they say the locally heavy rain could cause localized flooding and road washouts or landslides.

Residents are urged to secure loose items, to trim branches that could potentially damage property with high winds coming in Sunday evening, and to make sure nearby drainage culverts haven’t become clogged.

The storm is expected to generate high surf conditions on north and west-facing shores starting Sunday night through Tuesday. Those swells could flood roads and coastal properties, HIEMA said.

The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Sunday to monitor conditions and to provide support to counties and partners, as needed.

