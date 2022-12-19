Bergeron (2 goals, 2 assists) leads Bruins past Panthers 7-3

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored a pair of third-period goals after Boston almost blew a 4-0 lead, and the Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 7-3. It was their 17th home win in 19 tries. Bergeron added a pair of assists, and Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots to earn his 10th consecutive win. The Bruins opened a 4-0 lead early in the second period before the Panthers scored three times in five minutes to make it a one-goal game. But David Krejci slammed home the rebound of a Hampus Lindholm shot that bounced off both goalposts and out. Bergeron took a long lead pass from Connor Clifton and beat Spencer Knight with 11 minutes to play. The Bruins captain added another goal about three minutes later, backhanding in a rebound from the slot. Knight stopped 19 shots for the Panthers.

