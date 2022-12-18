Messi plans to play on for Argentina after World Cup win

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet despite ending his pursuit of a World Cup winner’s medal. The soccer great secured the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final at Lusail Stadium. The match finished 3-3 through extra time with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout. At 35, this is likely his last appearance in soccer’s biggest tournament but he confirmed after the match he intends to play on.

