Farooq sparks Texas Southern to 82-77 victory over Hampton

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kehlin Farooq scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Texas Southern past Hampton 82-77 at the HBCU Challenge on Sunday night.

Farooq also grabbedeight rebounds for the Tigers (3-8). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 17 points and five rebounds, while John Walker III scored 12.

Jordan Nesbitt led the Pirates (3-9) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Russell Dean had 16 points and seven assists, while Daniel Banister scored 14.

Texas Southern went into the half tied with Hampton 37-37. Farooq scored 17 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

