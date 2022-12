BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart had 17 points in Boise State’s 77-57 victory against Oakland. Degenhart was 5 of 9 shooting with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (10-2). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points, Max Rice had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boise State has won nine straight. Trey Townsend led the Golden Grizzlies (2-10) with 30 points and eight rebounds.

