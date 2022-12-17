Thompson lifts Oklahoma State over Wichita State 59-49

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49. Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson’s 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line.

