Deschamps, France feeling ‘alone’ ahead of World Cup final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps says he knows most neutral fans want Argentina to win the World Cup final to give Lionel Messi the perfect send-off from soccer’s biggest tournament. Deschamps appreciates that some people in France hope that happens as well because of Messi’s popularity in soccer. Deschamps says “I’m fine being alone in the world.” It feels like Deschamps and France have been up against it throughout a tournament which started with the squad being hit by many injuries and is finishing with a virus sweeping through the camp to affect preparations for the final. France is looking to retain the title.

