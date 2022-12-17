Brown, No. 19 Michigan women roll past Appalachian State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 16 points with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals and No. 19 Michigan recovered from its first loss to beat Appalachian State 77-49. Emily Kiser led the Wolverines with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. A’Lea Gilbert scored 15 points for the Mountaineers. Kiser had 12 points as the Wolverines took a 40-25 lead at the half. Appalachian State had 17 turnovers that led to 19 points and Michigan went 11 of 12 at the foul line. A 14-0 run to open the second quarter put the Wolverines in command.

