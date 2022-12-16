What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it’s Joe Biden who is acting on these promises. Aides insist Biden is following his own agenda. His legislative victories are not winning him votes from Trump loyalists or boosting his overall approval ratings, but they reflect a major pivot in how the government interacts with the economy. Biden has committed more than $1.7 trillion to reshaping industry, technology and energy in the U.S.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.