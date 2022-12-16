Verplancken sparks Weber State’s 74-45 rout of Cal Poly

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Bryan Penn-Johnson dunked more than seven minutes into the game to pull the Mustangs even at 11-11, but Weber State responded with 18 unanswered points and never looked back. The Wildcats led, 40-25 at intermission.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points and Junior Ballard added 14 points off the bench as Weber State routed Cal Poly, 74-45 on Friday night.

