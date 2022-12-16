University of California workers reach tentative deal to end strike after 32 days; contract now goes to a vote.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California workers reach tentative deal to end strike after 32 days; contract now goes to a vote.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California workers reach tentative deal to end strike after 32 days; contract now goes to a vote.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.