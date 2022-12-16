UN envoy: Signs of Libya’s partition grow, election needed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning that signs of partition are already evident in the troubled North African nation and urged influential nations to pressure Libya’s rival leaders to urgently finalize the constitutional basis for elections. The first anniversary of the vote’s postponement is coming up later in December. Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the continuing disagreement between Libya’s two rivals — one in the country’s east, the other in the west — on a limited number of constitutional provisions “can no longer serve as a justification to hold an entire country hostage.” Bathily said if there is no resolution, an alternative way should be found to hold elections.

