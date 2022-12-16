Oklahoma hunters can help feed families in need this winter

By Jason Burger

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — The Oklahoma State Department of Wildlife and Conservation said there is a way for hunters to help families in need this time of the year.

A program called Hunters Against Hunger has worked quietly to provide over 2 million meals to Oklahoma families. The program allows hunters to donate $10 when they take a deer to a processor.

After the deer is processed, a local food bank comes and picks it up. The wildlife department then picks up the rest of the tab for the deer.

Once the deer meat is at the food bank, families that need it will have access to ground venison. Just last year, hunters donated around 32,000 pounds of meat.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.