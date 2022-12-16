More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

BRUSSELS (AP) — A week after a cash-for-favors scandal broke at the European Union’s parliament more questions remain than answers. A vice president at the parliament has lost her job as the corruption investigation unfolded. She and three others, including her partner, are charged with corruption, involvement in a criminal gang and money laundering. All work has stopped at the assembly on Qatar-related files. Qatar rejects allegations that it’s involved. It remains unclear what officials from the Gulf country, if any, were involved, why the parliament was targeted, or how wide the net might be. A man alleged to be at the center of things is not talking, nor is his lawyer. Court hearings in coming days might shed more light.

By LORNE COOK and COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press

