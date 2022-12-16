Man charged after allegedly sharing child pornography online, recording underage girls at church

By Andrea Olson

IDAHO FALLS (eastidahonews.com) — A 48-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with 10 felonies after allegedly sharing child pornography online and admitting to trying to film up the skirts of young girls at church.

Nathan Mark Law was charged with the crimes on Wednesday. The incidents allegedly happened earlier in December, November and in July. He was charged with six felonies for possessing child sexually exploitative material and four felonies for video voyeurism.

According to court documents, during the month of July, investigators with the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified a suspect who was allegedly sharing child sexual abuse material online with other internet users. Investigators found thousands of images that were shared.

The suspect was identified as Law. Six of the most egregious sexual videos uploaded on Law’s computer showed young girls ranging in age from 8 to 14.

A search warrant was executed at Law’s home in Idaho Falls on Dec. 13. Agencies involved were the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, documents said.

Law told investigators that he has a pornography problem and that it has “gone too far.” He said he attempted to film people in the past without their knowledge, using hidden cameras in private areas.

He explained to investigators that at least three separate victims in different residences in Bonneville County were filmed using a GoPro camera. The videos were taken in an area of the home where the victims had an expectation of privacy, documents said.

Two of the victims were adults at the time, and one was possibly under 18.

Law told investigators he shared the voyeuristic videos with other people online.

He additionally admitted to inappropriately filming young children at his church. Law said he had attempted to record a video up a girl’s skirt within the past couple of weeks. He said he was trying to film the child for sexual reasons, documents said.

Investigators found evidence of what Law was admitting to.

He was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was charged. Law’s bond was set at $75,000. He is required to go to pretrial services if he posts bond and wear an ankle monitor.

He had an initial court appearance on Wednesday and is expected back in court on Dec. 27 for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.

