Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder’s contributions
By FATIMA HUSSEIN and SEUNG MIN KIM
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers who eagerly accepted piles of cash from Samuel Bankman-Fried now can’t move fast enough to offload contributions from the disgraced crypto mogul to anywhere but their own campaign coffers. Before Bankman-Fried’s arrest, he was a prolific political donor to individual candidates right up to President Joe Biden as well as super PACs that can wield outsized influence in campaigns. Now he’s facing a slew of charges, including making illegal campaign contributions. The Associated Press contacted more than four dozen current and incoming lawmakers who received contributions from Bankman-Fried this election cycle. Many were quick to respond, stressing that they had already donated or plan to send the money to charity.