Skip to Content
News
By
December 16, 2022 10:33 PM
Published 6:35 PM

Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey.

They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home.

Five engines were on the scene, including one from Monterey Fire Department and another from CAL FIRE. Twenty total firefighters were fighting this fire, said Monterey County Regional Fire District.

Firefighters said the fire is now contained.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content