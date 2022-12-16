Boone: `Uncomfortable, somber’ until Judge agreed to stay

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone was worried, wondering whether Aaron Judge would leave the New York Yankees for the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees’ manager thought back to last Tuesday and said “all the tea leaves that day and the uncertainty of it all, it was a little bit of an uncomfortable, somber, not sure day.” Then he learned in the middle of the night that Judge had agreed to accept a $360 million, nine-year contract to stay.

